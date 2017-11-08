Great Groceries: Bruschetta Chicken Bake - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Bruschetta Chicken Bake

Bruschetta Chicken Bake

1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup water 
1 package chicken stuffing mix
1 1/2 lbs. chicken breasts, cut into pieces
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/2 tsp. dried basil
1/2 tsp. dried Italian seasoning


Preheat oven to 400º. 

Add tomatoes, garlic, water and stuffing mix in a medium bowl. Stir until combined and set aside.

Place chicken in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese, basil and Italian seasoning. Top chicken with stuffing mixture. Bake for 30 minutes, until chicken is cooked through.

