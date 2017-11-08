Great Groceries: Cheese Stuffed Meatballs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Cheese Stuffed Meatballs

Cheese Stuffed Meatballs

Ingredients
1lb. ground beef
1/4 cup minced onion
1 egg
1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 Tbsp. plus 1/4 cup hot sauce, divided
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
4 oz. processed cheese, cut into small squares
2/3 cup barbecue sauce


Directions
Preheat oven to 400º.  Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray. Combine beef, onion, egg, bread crumbs, Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons hot sauce, salt and pepper. Divide into 15 meatballs. Add one piece of cheese to each meatball. Wrap beef around the cheese, sealing edges.
Bake for 15 minutes until cooked through. Combine remaining hot sauce and barbecue sauce and serve with cooked meatballs.

