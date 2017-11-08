Gridiron Grille: Cheese Stuffed Meatballs

Some changes are coming to the Austintown Athletic Complex. The Austintown school board held a ground breaking ceremony for the $2.2 million project. There will be a new turf soccer field behind the football field. New turf will be put on the football field and the baseball field will get turf as well. "We can really address the issues we have in North East Ohio of playing baseball on a field, that you just can't get on," Stated Superintendent Vincent Co...

More >>