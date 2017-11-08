January Preview On The Way - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

January Preview On The Way

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

Another seasonable day is on tap for Thursday with high temperatures not far from 50 degrees. We expect a mix of sunshine and clouds. Meanwhile, an arctic cold front will continue plowing south and east Thursday. While there may be a couple of rain showers early Thursday evening, the air will quickly turn cold enough for spotty flurries during the rest of the night. 

Friday will be the coldest day this early in the season since 1991!

Snow showers and flurries are likely and some localized small accumulations will be possible. The highest impacts are likely be across Mercer and Trumbull counties. Wind chills are expected to be no higher than the lower 20s. 

After a cold and dry Saturday, rain will become likely toward evening on Sunday. 

