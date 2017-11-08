YSU at Southern Illinois this Saturday on WBCB

WBCB, The Valley’s CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and Southern Illinois this Saturday, November 11. The game will begin at 2:00 p.m., live from Carbondale, Illinois. It will be YSU’s final regular season road game of 2017.

Last week, YSU (4-5, 2-4 MVFC) went on the road and rolled past Indiana State, 66-24. Southern Illinois (4-5, 2-4) lost a 36-28 decision at home to Missouri State.

The series between the two schools dates back to 1965 with YSU holding a 15-12-1 edge. Last season the Penguins slipped by the Salukis, 21-14, at Stambaugh Stadium.

YSU junior running back Tevin McCaster is fourth in the MVFC with 10 total touchdowns, while SIU junior QB Sam Straub is fourth with 20 TD passes.

The Salukis come into the contest as the third-ranked passing offense in the conference, gaining 268.8 yards per game through the air. The Penguins pass defense is the second toughest, allowing just 157.9 per outing.

WBCB carried all of Youngstown State’s Missouri Valley Football Conference road games live this year.