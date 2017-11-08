Indians and Pirates prepare for round 2 of football playoffs

If you like offensive shootouts, then you better be at Twinsburg Stadium Friday night when Girard plays Perry in a Division IV Region 13 regional semi-final.

Combined, the teams have a 21-1 record, have scored 997 points and both are averaging better than 45 points a game.

"I hope not," was the response from Indians Coach Pat Pearson when asked if this could be a high scoring game. "I am a defensive guy. I hope its low scoring."

Pearson added that when you are in week two of the playoffs, your playing championship caliber teams.

Indians junior quarterback Mark Waid says the Indians have played their brand. "We have to play Girard football. We have to respond, and play together as a family," Waid said.

Waid and his teammates have confidence after coming from behind to knock off Lakeview in round one and are playing with confidence.

"I can rely on anyone on this team and they can rely on me," Waid said. "When we play together, we play as a family unit and the confidence is always there because we play together," he said.

While the Indians have an explosive offense, Perry's is just as explosive. They scored more than 60 points in three games and run plays every 12-seconds.

"Very fast-paced offense," said Indians defensive lineman Jack DelGarbino. "We'll be ready. We just need to do what we've been doing."

The Indians have 13 three-year starters and Pearson likes where this group is. "We've had some tough times, we've been through some good times. Those tough times have made us strong and they believe in each other and the coaching staff," Pearson said.

Kickoff from Twinsburg Tiger Stadium is Friday at 7:30 pm.