School bus driver witnesses shooting in Warren with kids on board

Warren police are investigating a homicide that happened on Surfwood Circle and Deerfield Avenue, not far from Tod Avenue.

Police tell 21 News that one man was shot while on his motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. Police said that the victim is in his 30s and from Youngstown. His name has not been released.

According to the report from Trumbull County 911 dispatch, a school bus driver saw someone get shot off of their motorcycle.

The bus left the area because it was loaded with kids.

Warren City School buses were diverted to Jefferson School's parking lot.

The witness stated that when the male went down, the suspect went up and shot him again.

Another caller reported hearing two shots.

Three males were described to dispatch as leaving the area.

Police are interviewing witnesses. No arrests have been made at this time.

Deerfield and Surfwood were shut down while police investigated but the road has since reopened around 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.