Man charged with DUI after going to vote a day early

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania say they've arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated and hoping to vote - on the wrong day.

Authorities charged 34-year-old Douglas Shuttlesworth with a DUI after they found him at a school in Harrisburg on Monday.

Police say Shuttlesworth appeared intoxicated and they later found out he drove to the school thinking it was Election Day.

A woman who identified herself over the phone as Shuttlesworth's mother says her son mistakenly thought it was Tuesday. He was not available to comment on the charge.

