Grand jury indicts man in future mother-in-law's slaying

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A grand jury in Cleveland has come back with an aggravated murder charge against a man accused of stabbing and shooting his future mother-in-law.

Jeffrey Scullin Jr. also was indicted Wednesday on charges including felonious assault, tampering with evidence and making false alarms.

The 20-year-old is accused of killing his fiancee's mother on Oct. 23, just five days before he was supposed to be married.

He had been living with his girlfriend's parents at their home in suburban Strongsville where 49-year-old middle school teacher Melinda Pleskovic was found dead.

Scullin told a 911 dispatcher that he and the woman's husband found her on their kitchen floor with blood all around.

He's now being held on $1 million bond. A message seeking comment was left with Scullin's attorney.

