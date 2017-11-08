Ex-officer admits hatching shooting tale to hide suicide bid - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ex-officer admits hatching shooting tale to hide suicide bid

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he'd been shot during a traffic stop.

Authorities have said former Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks claimed people in a car shot him in the arm during a traffic stop in April.

A man was taken into custody and released several hours later. A statewide alert for suspects was issued that day.

Eubanks later told investigators he had shot himself and was fired.

The state attorney general's office says the 37-year-old Eubanks pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tuscarawas (tuhs-kuh-RAW'-uhs) County to charges of inducing panic, making false alarms, tampering with evidence, forgery and workers' compensation fraud.

A message seeking comment was left with Eubanks' attorney.

