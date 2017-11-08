Voters approve most Ohio school levies

CINCINNATI (AP) - Schools officials say Ohio voters have approved the majority of ballot measures for funding local schools.

The Ohio School Boards Association says 87 out of 122 issues on Tuesday's ballots around the state were passed. The Columbus-based association says 23 of 53 new money requests were approved, while 64 of 69 renewal or replacement issues passed.

The association says Ohio voters approved 115 out of 150 school tax issues in the November 2016 elections.

Voters in Cincinnati and Toledo this Tuesday both approved five-year renewal issues for their city public schools.

