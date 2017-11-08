Shooting outside St. Joseph's Hospital under investigation

A shooting outside St. Joseph's Hospital in Warren is under investigation.

Enzo Cantalamessa, the city's director of service and safety, confirms to 21 News that the shooting was in the area of a hospital parking lot.

No word on the condition of the victim.

City officials said that witnesses are not cooperating and no arrests have been made.

A hospital spokesperson told 21 News that the hospital's emergency room was placed on a brief partial lockdown, but would not confirm if it was related to the shooting.

Carrie Kandes, a spokesperson for Mercy Health, said in an email at 1:42 p.m. that "in a situation where law enforcement is onsite following an incident, it is not uncommon for the emergency department to be on lockdown for the security of patients, visitors, and our staff as the situation emerges. We did have a brief partial lockdown in the St. Joe's emergency room this afternoon, but it is no longer in effect."

