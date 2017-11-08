Warren leaders look to crack down on unpaid parking tickets - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren leaders look to crack down on unpaid parking tickets

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren City Council is also exploring ways to crack down on unpaid parking tickets.

City leaders say there are more than $300,000 in outstanding tickets. Those tickets are primarily from the downtown area. 

Council is asking city judges to meet with them to discuss how to collect the money.

