Austintown School District announces plans for sports complex

Some changes are coming to the Austintown Athletic Complex.

The Austintown school board held a ground breaking ceremony for the $2.2 million project.

There will be a new turf soccer field behind the football field.

New turf will be put on the football field and the baseball field will get turf as well.

"We can really address the issues we have in North East Ohio of playing baseball on a field, that you just can't get on," Stated Superintendent Vincent Colaluca. He explained how the spring weather can make the field too wet to play on. "You know, you are suppose to get 28- 30 games in in baseball season and there are times we only average 15 games. This turf field will really address those issues."

This will make Austintown the only turf baseball field in the Mahoning Valley. Construction will begin soon.