Police say Newton Falls man dragged Bazetta officer

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he ended up with six broken ribs in the bizarre attack by his neighbor.More >>
A Ravenna man has accepted a plea deal to avoid a possible death sentence for murdering a man, a woman, and her unborn baby.More >>
Ohio police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame after a young couple was found dead in their home.More >>
A Newton Falls man is in the Trumbull County Jail being held without bond for allegedly dragging a Bazetta Township Police Officer with his truck.More >>
Warren City Council is also exploring ways to crack down on unpaid parking tickets.More >>
The Ohio birthplace of the late John Glenn is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year.More >>
Schools officials say Ohio voters have approved the majority of ballot measures for funding local schools.More >>
A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he'd been shot during a traffic stop.More >>
A grand jury in Cleveland has come back with an aggravated murder charge against a man accused of stabbing and shooting his future mother-in-law.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say they've arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated hoping to vote a day before the ballot boxes opened.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a woman and then broke her neck, poked her eyes out and beat her with a hatchet after she rejected his marriage proposal.More >>
A former Ohio school superintendent who resigned amid an investigation and was later banned from district property has been elected to its school board.More >>
An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police say he raped and robbed three teenage girls at gunpoint.More >>
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.More >>
