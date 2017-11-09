Police say Newton Falls man dragged Bazetta officer

A Newton Falls man is in the Trumbull County Jail being held without bond for allegedly dragging a Bazetta Township Police Officer with his truck.

23-year-old Jay Walters was arrested Wednesday following a police pursuit that began in Bazetta Township and went into Portage County.

It began after the police officer tried to stop a truck that had just left the Walmart where a man allegedly tried to return stolen merchandise for cash.

Authorities say during the confrontation the officer was dragged by the truck.

At one point the officer fired his Taser at the suspect, but the truck drove away.

Sheriff's deputies and state troopers chased the suspect into Portage County where he was finally captured.

Walters is charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with a police order, resisting arrest, theft

The officer involved was not seriously injured.