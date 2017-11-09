Ravenna man pleads guilty to murdering man and pregnant woman

A Ravenna man has accepted a plea deal to avoid a possible death sentence for murdering a man, a woman, and her unborn baby.

Twenty-six-year-old David Calhoun Jr. still faces life in prison when he is sentenced later by the Portage County judge who accepted his plea to three counts of aggravated murder on Wednesday.

Calhoun Jr. was charged for the November 30 shooting deaths of 33-year-old LeShaun Sanders and 32-year-old Sarah Marsh.

When officers arrived at the Henderson Rd., Ravenna Township home on the afternoon of November 30 they found Sander's body in the driveway.

Marsh, who was pregnant, had been shot several times.

The window of a car was riddled with bullet holes.

Investigators said an argument between Sanders and Calhoun played a role in the deadly shootout.

Authorities captured Calhoun Jr. in Steubenville in January.

The suspect had shaved his hair in an attempt to change his appearance while he was on the run.

