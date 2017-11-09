Ravenna man pleads guilty to murdering man and pregnant woman

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he ended up with six broken ribs in the bizarre attack by his neighbor.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say an accident has shut down State Route 62 just west of Mercer Borough. The multi-vehicle crash occurred just before 7:30 am today near the Spring Hill Golf Course. It is not yet known how many people have been injured or the extent of their injuries, but several ambulances have been called to the accident scene. 21 News has a crew on the way to way and will bring you the latest on this developing story.More >>
Two brothers from Ashtabula County were killed in a fiery head-on crash that happened just north of Trumbull County as they were on their way to school early Wednesday.More >>
It now falls to Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice to decide the fate of a Howland man convicted of murdering two people and wounding three others.More >>
A Ravenna man has accepted a plea deal to avoid a possible death sentence for murdering a man, a woman, and her unborn baby.More >>
Ohio police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame after a young couple was found dead in their home.More >>
The Ohio birthplace of the late John Glenn is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year.More >>
Schools officials say Ohio voters have approved the majority of ballot measures for funding local schools.More >>
A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he'd been shot during a traffic stop.More >>
A grand jury in Cleveland has come back with an aggravated murder charge against a man accused of stabbing and shooting his future mother-in-law.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say they've arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated hoping to vote a day before the ballot boxes opened.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a woman and then broke her neck, poked her eyes out and beat her with a hatchet after she rejected his marriage proposal.More >>
A former Ohio school superintendent who resigned amid an investigation and was later banned from district property has been elected to its school board.More >>
An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police say he raped and robbed three teenage girls at gunpoint.More >>
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.More >>
