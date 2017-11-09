Prosecutor hoping judge gives Hamad maximum sentence today

It now falls to Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice to decide the fate of a Howland man convicted of murdering two people and wounding three others.

The jury that convicted Nasser Hamad after only two hours of deliberations, opted not to recommend the death penalty as punishment.

Instead, they suggest a penalty of 30-years-to-life in prison.

Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Chris Becker is recommending that when Judge Rice passes sentence at 1:30 this afternoon, that Hamad is ordered to serve his sentences consecutively.

If that happens, 48-year-old Hamad would not be eligible for parole for another sixty years.

Hamad was convicted of fatally shooting 19-year-old Josh Haber and 20-year-old Joshua Williams during a confrontation outside his Niles-Cortland Road home on February 25.

Forty-three-year-old April Trent and 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson were seriously injured in the shooting. A 17-year-old boy was not seriously harmed.

