COLD Air Settling In...

After some sunshine and "comfortable" air in the lower 50s today-get ready to watch the mercury drop to the teens!

We're dry today with clouds increasing and winds picking up but after the sunset at 5:09 PM, we'll be watching for some precipitation. By 7-8 PM we'll have some rain showers quickly changing to flurries with flurries likely overnight. Accumulating snow is possible tomorrow morning/Midday with lake-effect bands that move through the Valley. The better chance for an inch or so will be for folks in Northern Trumbull & Mercer counties.

Temperatures will stay in the 20s tomorrow afternoon with a record-breaking overnight low of 17 degrees Friday night. Wind chills will be in the teens through Saturday morning.

Sunshine returns next week with more days in the 40s.