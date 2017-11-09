Ambulance involved in crash that closes Route 62 near Mercer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ambulance involved in crash that closes Route 62 near Mercer

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP. Pa. -

Pennsylvania State Police say an accident has shut down State Route 62 just west of Mercer Borough.

The crash involving an ambulance and four cars occurred just before 7:30 am today near the Spring Hill Golf Course.

The ambulance from Elite EMS came to a stop against a guardrail following the collision.

At least three people were injured.

Authorities tell 21 News that they believe the victims will survive.

Several ambulances and a medical helicopter have been called to the accident scene.

The road will remain closed until state police complete their investigation.

As of 9 am troopers were saying they expected the road to be closed for two to three hours.

