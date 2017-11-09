Ambulance involved in crash that closes Route 62 near Mercer

Pennsylvania State Police say an accident has shut down State Route 62 just west of Mercer Borough.

The crash involving an ambulance and four cars occurred just before 7:30 am today near the Spring Hill Golf Course.

The ambulance from Elite EMS came to a stop against a guardrail following the collision.

At least three people were injured.

Authorities tell 21 News that they believe the victims will survive.

Several ambulances and a medical helicopter have been called to the accident scene.

The road will remain closed until state police complete their investigation.

As of 9 am troopers were saying they expected the road to be closed for two to three hours.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.