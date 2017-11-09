Ambulance involved in crash that closes Route 62 near Mercer

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he ended up with six broken ribs in the bizarre attack by his neighbor.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say an accident has shut down State Route 62 just west of Mercer Borough.More >>
A Pittsburgh hospital is opening a unit for that will allow new mothers to stay with their opioid-addicted infants.More >>
Two brothers from Ashtabula County were killed in a fiery head-on crash that happened just north of Trumbull County as they were on their way to school early Wednesday.More >>
It now falls to Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice to decide the fate of a Howland man convicted of murdering two people and wounding three others.More >>
The Ohio birthplace of the late John Glenn is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year.More >>
Schools officials say Ohio voters have approved the majority of ballot measures for funding local schools.More >>
A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he'd been shot during a traffic stop.More >>
A grand jury in Cleveland has come back with an aggravated murder charge against a man accused of stabbing and shooting his future mother-in-law.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say they've arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated hoping to vote a day before the ballot boxes opened.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a woman and then broke her neck, poked her eyes out and beat her with a hatchet after she rejected his marriage proposal.More >>
A former Ohio school superintendent who resigned amid an investigation and was later banned from district property has been elected to its school board.More >>
An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police say he raped and robbed three teenage girls at gunpoint.More >>
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.More >>
