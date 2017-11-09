Crash closes Route 62 near Mercer

Pennsylvania State Police say an accident has shut down State Route 62 just west of Mercer Borough.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred just before 7:30 am today near the Spring Hill Golf Course.

It is not yet known how many people have been injured or the extent of their injuries, but several ambulances and a medical helicopter have been called to the accident scene.

21 News has a crew on the way to way and will bring you the latest on this developing story.