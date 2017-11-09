Jackson Center man killed in crash on SR 62 near Mercer

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in East Lackawannock Township.

According to a release from PSP, 50-year-old Charles Weeks of Jackson Center was killed in a crash involving an ambulance and four cars just before 7:30 am on Thursday.

Troopers say 83-year-old Maynard Ackerman was driving a 2000 Mitsubishi DE east on State Route 62 when the Mitsubishi went over the center line, and into oncoming traffic hitting an ambulance.

The ambulance from Elite EMS came to a stop against a guardrail following the collision.

Troopers say Ackerman swerved back into the eastbound lane and was hit by a 2008 Honda CR-V being driven by 30-year-old Samantha Moon.

According to the report, the ambulance that was hit by Ackerman rolled downhill and into 55-year-old Peter Rimkus's 2005 Chevy Malibu. The ambulance reportedly kept rolling and hit head-on into a 2012 Chevy Equinox with Weekes inside.

Several ambulances and a medical helicopter were called to the accident scene.

Troopers say Ackerman and a passenger, 36-year-old Dennis Weber, had to be pulled from the car and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver and passenger of the ambulance 44-year-old Lisa Engles and 31-year-old Ashely Ivan, were also pulled from the truck and taken to the hospital.

Weekes, who was extricated from the wreckage, was flown by medical helicopter to a St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown where he was later pronounced dead.

EMT Barb Mills, who treated the victims at the scene, shot video of the helicopter as it took off from Spring Valley Golf Club and Lodge.

Troopers say at this point, it's not clear why Ackerman crossed the center line, sparking the crash.

Ackerman, Weber, Engles, and Ivan reportedly suffered minor injuries during the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.