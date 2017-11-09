Warren police investigate shooting

Warren police are investigating a shooting incident, but those involved don't want to cooperate.

Neighbors living in the area of Hazelwood SE and Clarence SE called 911 dispatch at around noon Wednesday saying they heard the sounds of gunfire.

Another caller said that one person had been shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Adelaide SE a few blocks away.

When the officer arrived at the home on Adelaide, no one was there and no one answered the door.

Neighbors said the victim had been put into a truck which drove away.

Police later found that the victim had been taken to the emergency room at St. Joseph Hospital.

The victim, a 21-year-old-man, was said to be suffering from a major injury.

Without the cooperation of the victims, it's unclear what direction the investigation will take.