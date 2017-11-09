Three more high school athletes sighing National Letters of Inte - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three more high school athletes sighing National Letters of Intent on Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Three more local high school athletes are expected to sign National Letter of Intent during this early signing period.

The following are set to sign this Friday.

  • Avrey Steiner - Lakeview High School - Softball - Illinois
  • Tori Wells - Lakeview High School - Softball  - University of Findlay
  • Natalie Maras - Canfield High School - Volleyball - University of Findlay

On Wednesday, 20 area high school athletes signed National Letters of Intent, the first day to do so.

