Three more high school athletes sighing National Letters of Intent on Friday

Three more local high school athletes are expected to sign National Letter of Intent during this early signing period.

The following are set to sign this Friday.

Avrey Steiner - Lakeview High School - Softball - Illinois

Tori Wells - Lakeview High School - Softball - University of Findlay

Natalie Maras - Canfield High School - Volleyball - University of Findlay

On Wednesday, 20 area high school athletes signed National Letters of Intent, the first day to do so.

For updates, stay with wfmj.com.