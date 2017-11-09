A Frigid Friday Across The Valley

The coldest air of the season so far will park over the Valley Friday into Friday night. In fact, it has not been this cold this early in the season in over two decades! Wind chills will be no higher than about 20 degrees Friday afternoon. Snow showers and flurries are most likely in Trumbull and Mercer counties through the late morning hours. Watch for quick reductions in visibility. Small accumulations of snow will be possible under heavier snow showers.

Saturday will start with record-breaking cold. The afternoon looks uneventful with sunshine and a veil of high clouds.

A weak weather system will bring the chance for rain showers Sunday afternoon. A few wet snowflakes will be possible Sunday night. An overcast Monday is in the forecast and there will be a chance for drizzle as well.