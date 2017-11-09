21 year old YSU student elected to Poland Village Council

21 year old Anthony Lattanzio is a newly elected Poland Village Council Member.

The YSU biology major decided to run as a write- in candidate in August.

After encouragement from family, friends and the community, he began his campaign.

"The hardest part was getting the exposure of my name. My name is not an easy one to spell," stated Lattanzio. "Actually, having to write my name in on the ballot was a tricky enough process to get people to remember to do it and write it in."

The millennial grew up in Poland and graduated from Poland High School in 2015.

After he graduates from Youngstown State University, he plans to attend medical school.

He said he is going to bring innovative ideas to the table as a member of the Poland Village Council.

"My goal is basically to improve what we have and then also try to find ways to appeal to the next generation coming in. So, increase social media presence through council and local elected officials and stuff like that. It would be amazing".

He will be sworn in come January.