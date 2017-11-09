21 year old YSU student elected to Poland Village Council

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he ended up with six broken ribs in the bizarre attack by his neighbor.More >>
On average, thirty to fifty students walk through Boardman Center Intermediate School's food pantry a day. Their partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank is now a model for schools across the region.More >>
21 year old Anthony Lattanzio is a newly elected Poland Village Council Member. The YSU biology major decided to run as a write- in candidate in August. After encouragement from family, friends and the community, he began his campaign. "The hardest part was getting the exposure of my name. My name is not an easy one to spell," stated Lattanzio. "Actually, having to write my name in on the ballot was a tricky enough process to get people to reme...More >>
Attorney Geoffrey Oglesby says looking back, they weren't able to strongly send the message to the jury that Hamad did not know who the attackers were when they showed up at his house on February 25th.More >>
Medical experts say warnings about fentanyl residue on shopping carts are "baseless".More >>
.At a time when we're all looking for convenience to uncomplicate our lives, we're also looking for comfort, and that spills over into how we dress.More >>
The Ohio birthplace of the late John Glenn is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year.More >>
Schools officials say Ohio voters have approved the majority of ballot measures for funding local schools.More >>
A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he'd been shot during a traffic stop.More >>
A grand jury in Cleveland has come back with an aggravated murder charge against a man accused of stabbing and shooting his future mother-in-law.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say they've arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated hoping to vote a day before the ballot boxes opened.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a woman and then broke her neck, poked her eyes out and beat her with a hatchet after she rejected his marriage proposal.More >>
A former Ohio school superintendent who resigned amid an investigation and was later banned from district property has been elected to its school board.More >>
An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police say he raped and robbed three teenage girls at gunpoint.More >>
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.More >>
