Frigid Friday...Flurries?!

After a frigid morning with flurries and light snow showers, we're drying out through the evening with record-breaking lows!

Temperatures never warm past the 20s today with wind chills likely in the teens. The fresh snow may add a quick 1 inch or so for our northern backyards but most will just see clouds through tonight.

The mercury drops to 16 degrees tomorrow morning breaking the previous record low of 21 degrees.

Saturday will feature "milky sunshine" with cold air sticking around in the upper 30s. Sunday will bring some rain showers with the chance for a little-wet snow in the morning or night.

Next week features some lower 50s by Thursday!