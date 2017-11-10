Forklift operator killed in Ohio days before his wedding

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he ended up with six broken ribs in the bizarre attack by his neighbor.More >>
A man and two small children managed to escape a house fire in Youngstown late Friday night.More >>
The child was then transported to Akron Children's Hospital in Akron. Police are waiting for the results of toxicology testing.More >>
.Winter weather isn't waiting for the holidays this year. Temperatures Friday night were in the teens with the wind chill reaching 10 degrees.More >>
Bernie Kosar wants you to know, he's not drunk. It's all in the book, "Bernie Kosar: Learning To Scramble."More >>
As 21 News continues to look for solutions to the Opioid epidemic, we explore how to empower the community.More >>
A Pennsylvania college student says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of young kids.More >>
An Ohio judge is trying to decide how to deal with a man who has been diagnosed with autism and has repeatedly violated his probation for sexual battery by asking women to touch their bellybuttons.More >>
An Ohio city is testing a new program that involves slipping GPS trackers into various objects, such as purses and packages, and monitoring them for potential thieves.More >>
The Ohio birthplace of the late John Glenn is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year.More >>
Schools officials say Ohio voters have approved the majority of ballot measures for funding local schools.More >>
A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he'd been shot during a traffic stop.More >>
A grand jury in Cleveland has come back with an aggravated murder charge against a man accused of stabbing and shooting his future mother-in-law.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say they've arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated hoping to vote a day before the ballot boxes opened.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a woman and then broke her neck, poked her eyes out and beat her with a hatchet after she rejected his marriage proposal.More >>
