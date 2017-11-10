Forklift operator killed in Ohio days before his wedding - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Forklift operator killed in Ohio days before his wedding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

An Ohio man has died after the forklift he was operating tipped over on him just days before his wedding.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that 51-year-old James Saffell, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident Thursday afternoon at a Thrift Stores of Ohio warehouse in Columbus.

A man at the scene who said he was Saffell's brother told the newspaper that Saffell was supposed to get married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

