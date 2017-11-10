Mercer school evacuated for second time this week

The Mercer Middle/High School building was evacuated for a second time this week due to a threat.

A text alert was sent out by the school shortly before 11 am Friday, notifying parents that students and staff were cleared from the school for about three-quarters of an hour due to a bomb threat.

Superintendent Dr. William Gathers tells 21 News the word "bomb" was found scrawled on the wall of a second-floor boy's restroom.

Students and staff walked in the through light snow to the elementary school about half a mile away while police from the school, Mercer Borough and Jefferson Township searched the middle/high school building.

After the 45-minute search turned up no hazard, Dr. Gathers says students returned on buses and resumed classes.

Gathers says the threat is similar to Monday's threat where the word "bomb" found written in another boy's bathroom prompted a 40-minute school evacuation.

According to Gathers, school principals are trying to find out who is responsible for the threats.