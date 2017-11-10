Freebies for Vets on Veterans Day

Several businesses are showing their appreciation to those who are serving or those who have served the country in the military by offering free goods or services.

Here is a list of businesses who have asked 21 News to pass along the information.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Active and retired service members will receive a free order of 10-12 traditional or boneless wings and fries at BW-3 in Boardman, Niles, Austintown, and Alliance on Saturday, November 11.

Eat'n Park

Offering a 10% discount to all former and current military for the entire month of November. Proof of service is required in the form of a military ID or veteran designation on a driver's license. Service members who arrive in uniform are also eligible.

Great Clips

Free haircut for military veterans on Saturday, November, 11 at Great Clips in Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, Cortland, Hermitage, Howland, Liberty, Niles, Pine Grove and Salem. Those unable to get the free haircut on Saturday can stop by and pick up a certificate for the next visit.

Pizza Hut

All military veterans receive a free Pizza Hut lunch buffet on November 11. Hours vary but most buffets will be ready to accommodate between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Find participating locations by logging onto InnerCrust.com. If the local Pizza Hut does not have a buffet; Veterans can choose a Lunch4Less meal deal.

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

Offering a free Almost Famous sandwich to all veterans and active duty military on Saturday, November 11. The sandwich deal is available all day at all locations.

Sheetz

On Saturday, November 11th Sheetz is offering veterans and active duty military personnel a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink. Sheetz stores that offer carwashes will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

Quaker Steak

Veterans and current military personnel can receive a free meal on November 11th. Present one of the following proofs of service: U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID Card, Veterans Organization Card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), a photograph of yourself in uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation.

Red Lobster

Free appetizer or dessert with a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11

Ruby Tuesday

Offering a free appetizer to all of those with a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11.