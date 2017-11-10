Sharon police issue photo of 'armed and dangerous' shooting susp - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sharon police issue photo of 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
SHARON, Pa. (AP) -

Sharon police have issued a photo of a suspect wanted for shooting a teenager in the city. 

Acting Police Chief Edward Stabile announced on Friday that his department is looking for 23-year-old Paris La'Shawn Howell of Sharon, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Howell is wanted for shooting a 17-year-old boy on Malleable Street on Tuesday morning.

Police say the teen is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Howell is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Chief Stabile is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Howell to call the Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210 or 911.

