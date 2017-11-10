Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 11/10/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 11/10/17

Week #12

Canfield 22 ND-Cathedral Latin 7 | FINAL (Canfield plays Akron SVSM Fri. at TBD)

Cardinal Mooney 14 Steubenville 19 | FINAL

Perry 50 Girard 21 | FINAL

Sharpsville 14 Greenville 28 | FINAL

South Range 34 Manchester 14 | FINAL (South Range plays Sullivan Black River Fri. at TBD)

Wilmington 49 Reynolds 0 | FINAL

