Record Cold To Start The Weekend

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Unseasonably cold air will be sitting over the Valley as the weekend gets underway. Saturday's record low temperature of 21 degrees will be replaced as we expect temperatures in the mid teens at daybreak. The afternoon will be partly sunny and cold but not as harsh.

A weak weather system might bring a touch of rain to the region Sunday afternoon but damp weather is more likely Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the middle of next week. A cold weather pattern seems likely for the period around Thanksgiving as well.