Two year-old given Narcan at Austintown Emergency Center

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

A two-year-old was given Narcan at an Austintown emergency center Friday afternoon.

Township police said they were called to St. Elizabeth Emergency and Diagnostic Center to investigate after they were notified the child was brought-in and administered Narcan by hospital staff.

The child was then transported to Akron Children's Hospital in Akron.

Police are waiting for the results of toxicology testing. 

Officials say the child is in the custody of children services until the parents or guardian can go before a judge.

The incident is still under investigation.
 

