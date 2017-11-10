Valley fans endure freezing cold temperatures

Winter weather isn't waiting for the holidays this year. Temperatures Friday night were in the teens with the wind chill reaching 10 degrees.

Even though it was cold, fans still bundled up and made it out to the Canfield High School football playoff game in Warren.

The line for hot chocolate and coffee at the concession stand was steady.

The Canfield Marching Band didn't have on their uniforms for the first time this season.

They were told to dress warmly underneath their red raincoats.

"We let them wear basically whatever they wanted under their raincoats because we wanted them to be safe more than anything," said band director, Michael Kelly. "So, they got hand warmers up there and they are told to blow air through the instruments the whole time."

At Valley View, people tried to keep warm as they were pumping gas.

They told 21 News going from warmer temperatures to freezing is tough.

"It's shocking, it really is, because your system isn't used to the cold weather," said Scott Loyd of Howland. "So, now all of a sudden you're thrust into below freezing temperatures."

Others said they were expecting the cold to come.

"It's late coming," said Donna Brown of Warren. "I enjoyed the weather while it was nice. It didn't seem like winter was ever coming."

