Man, two young children escape Youngstown fire

A man and two small children managed to escape a house fire in Youngstown late Friday night.

Fire officials said a lot of damage was done to the home on East Chalmer's St. after flames broke out around 11:30 p.m.

Most of the damage was done to the rear of the residence, according to crews on the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross was called out to assist the victims, who were not injured, as well as a board up company for the property.