A bone-chilling start to Veteran's Day

Record low temperatures in the teens occurred overnight; the old record was 21 degrees which was shattered by this morning's low of 14 degrees. The low this morning was the third coolest temperature recorded the first half of November.

Partly sunny skies will be the call for Veteran's Day but highs only make it into the upper 30s. Wind chill values for Saturday won't make it feel north of 30 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly dry outside of showers late in the day and overnight. That chance for rain continues into early Monday Morning.

Highs will warm into the mid-40s by midweek and into the low 50s by the weekend.