Austintown Police investigating group of purse thieves - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown Police investigating group of purse thieves

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Austintown Police are warning people of purse thieves who are breaking into cars and taking valuable items around the community. 

Police say the investigation has so far lead to a group of women dedicated to breaking into cars and draining bank accounts from the items taken.

The department posted a Facebook message on Thursday, asking people to stop leaving their purses or anything of value in their cars.

Authorities ask that if anyone has information, send a private Facebook message or call the tip line at (330) 270-5108.

Austintown Police are still investigating. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms