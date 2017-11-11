Austintown Police investigating group of purse thieves

Austintown Police are warning people of purse thieves who are breaking into cars and taking valuable items around the community.

Police say the investigation has so far lead to a group of women dedicated to breaking into cars and draining bank accounts from the items taken.

The department posted a Facebook message on Thursday, asking people to stop leaving their purses or anything of value in their cars.

Authorities ask that if anyone has information, send a private Facebook message or call the tip line at (330) 270-5108.

Austintown Police are still investigating.