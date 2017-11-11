Showers possible Sunday evening - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Showers possible Sunday evening

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
After a cold Saturday night, Sunday will start off chilly, but dry. As the day goes on temperatures will reach the mid 40's and a few showers could move into the Valley overnight. With Sunday night low's dropping into the low 30's we can't rule out some snowflakes mixed in as well.

There may be a few lingering light showers or flurries early Monday morning followed by cloudy conditions.

The next chance for showers returns Wednesday evening, and then again on Friday night into Saturday. 

A cold front will drop temperatures during the day on Saturday so we could see snow a well with the weekend showers.

