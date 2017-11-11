H.S. football scores | 11/11/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. football scores | 11/11/17

District 10 Class AAA Championship 

Mercyhurst Prep 14 Sharon 21

