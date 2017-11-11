Canfield and South Range still alive in the playoffs

Unbeaten Canfield will play Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary at Reilly Stadium in Salem on Friday for the Division III Region 9 regional championship.

The (12-0) Cardinals are the top seed in the region and the Irish (9-3) are the sixth seed.

Akron SVSM has lost to Akron Hoban (21-7), Barberton (35-14) and La Salle (17-9). All three teams are still in the playoffs and Hoban and Barberton play again on Friday.

The South Range football team will play Sullivan Black River at Northwest High School in Canal Fulton, Ohio on Friday night.

The 12-0 Raiders and 11-1 Pirates played once before in the mid-1990s when Black River defeated the Raiders in their only other meeting.

Kickoff for all games is 7:30 pm.