Fumble return for TD lifts Youngstown St. over SIU 28-20

Kevin Love had 29 points and 15 rebounds and Kyle Korver scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-104 Saturday night.More >>
Jack Johnson scored in the ninth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.More >>
High school football and soccer scores from Saturday, November 11, 2017.More >>
Trace McSorley accounted for 258 total yards and three touchdowns as No. 16 Penn State beat Rutgers 35-6 on Saturday.More >>
"We're trying to get exposure to our program. We want fans in this building," said head coach Jerrod Calhoun.More >>
Justus Reed forced a fumble from quarterback Matt DeSomer, scooped up the ball and ran 21 yards into the end zone with 1:44 left to seal Youngstown State's 28-20 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.More >>
The Cardinals and the Raiders will play at 7:30 pm on Friday night.More >>
