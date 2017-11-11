Paramedic driving patient requires overdose rescue

Those shopping at Kraynak's in Hermitage Saturday morning may have had quite the scare after a van crashed through the back of the store.More >>
A Warren man is in the hospital after his car side-swiped a building and rolled over into a creek.More >>
Female state legislators and staffers in Ohio have joined a national letter-signing effort urging action to change the culture around sexual harassment.More >>
The Ohio attorney general's office has awarded nearly $1 million to veterans groups from money seized during investigation of a multi-state Navy veterans charity fraud.More >>
An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.More >>
Police say a man who lunged at an officer with a knife was shot and critically wounded in south PhiladelphiaMore >>
The reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2013 death of a pregnant mother in southern Ohio has been increased to $20,000.More >>
An Ohio teenager has been awarded one of the Boy Scouts' highest honors for helping save another Scout who was pinned by a fallen tree.More >>
A Pennsylvania college student says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of young kids.More >>
An Ohio judge is trying to decide how to deal with a man who has been diagnosed with autism and has repeatedly violated his probation for sexual battery by asking women to touch their bellybuttons.More >>
An Ohio city is testing a new program that involves slipping GPS trackers into various objects, such as purses and packages, and monitoring them for potential thieves.More >>
The Ohio birthplace of the late John Glenn is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year.More >>
Schools officials say Ohio voters have approved the majority of ballot measures for funding local schools.More >>
A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he'd been shot during a traffic stop.More >>
A grand jury in Cleveland has come back with an aggravated murder charge against a man accused of stabbing and shooting his future mother-in-law.More >>
