GOP picks candidate for special election to succeed Murphy

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republicans in Pennsylvania have chosen a nominee for next year's special election to complete the term of former Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, an anti-abortion lawmaker who resigned after his hometown newspaper reported he had suggested a mistress get an abortion when they thought she might be pregnant.

Republicans on Saturday chose state Rep. Rick Saccone, a staunch conservative, as their nominee for the March 13 balloting. Democrats are to pick their nominee next weekend.

Murphy resigned after nearly 15 years in the 18th District seat representing parts of Allegheny, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Next year's May 15 primary and Nov. 6 general elections will determine who holds the seat in the 2019-20 term.

Saccone, elected in 2010, advocates reducing government regulation, spending and taxes and expanding gun rights.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.