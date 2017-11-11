Van crashes into Kraynak's in Hermitage - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Van crashes into Kraynak's in Hermitage

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Images courtesy of Rollinson Construction Images courtesy of Rollinson Construction
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

Those shopping at Kraynak's in Hermitage Saturday morning may have had quite the scare after a van crashed into the back of the store.

Hermitage police arrived at the establishment on East State Street to find the front of a vehicle on the wall near the nursery and greenhouse.

Mercer Dispatch told 21 News the incident happened just after 11 a.m.

Kraynak's posted on its Facebook page that they are repaired and will be open normal hours, Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday’s 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mercer Dispatch said at least one person was injured in the accident.

