Sunday will start off warmer than Saturday but still cold and dry.

A few chances of rain are possible through the afternoon but the best chance of rain comes late in the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s and lows near freezing.

A spot of drizzle in the morning is possible but Monday will remain cloudy and cooler.

Highs warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s by the weekend.

The weekend will kick off with rain likely and windy conditions.