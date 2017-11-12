Tangled Up in Green: Dylan guitar sells for nearly $400,000

Youngstown Police were called to a home on Willis Avenue where a pregnant woman allegedly stabbed a man in the neck on Saturday evening.More >>
With the recent wave of chilly temperatures, animal advocates are reminding pet owners of the dangers of leaving their animals outside in the cold for too long. Libre's Law was enacted earlier this year in Pennsylvania to protect dogs during the winter and summer months. During the colder months, the law carries stiffer punishments that prior laws on the books for pet owners who leave their dogs outside for longer than 30 minutes when the temperature is 32 degrees or lower. A...More >>
Carla Baldwin's victory last Tuesday in the election for Youngstown municipal court judge will make her the first female African-American judge in Mahoning Valley history, a title she doesn't take lightly.More >>
An Ohio state lawmaker wants to make it more difficult to put constitutional amendments before voters, saying the goal is to keep out-of-state interests out of Ohio politics.More >>
Those shopping at Kraynak's in Hermitage Saturday morning may have had quite the scare after a van crashed through the back of the store.More >>
A winemaking expert says Ohio needs more vines to continue its growth as one of the country's biggest wine producers.More >>
Police say five people have been stabbed in a nightclub brawl north of Cincinnati.More >>
Police say a man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at a Pennsylvania nightclub.More >>
Police say a man who lunged at an officer with a knife was shot and critically wounded in south PhiladelphiaMore >>
The reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2013 death of a pregnant mother in southern Ohio has been increased to $20,000.More >>
An Ohio teenager has been awarded one of the Boy Scouts' highest honors for helping save another Scout who was pinned by a fallen tree.More >>
A Pennsylvania college student says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of young kids.More >>
An Ohio judge is trying to decide how to deal with a man who has been diagnosed with autism and has repeatedly violated his probation for sexual battery by asking women to touch their bellybuttons.More >>
An Ohio city is testing a new program that involves slipping GPS trackers into various objects, such as purses and packages, and monitoring them for potential thieves.More >>
The Ohio birthplace of the late John Glenn is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year.More >>
