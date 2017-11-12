Judge-elect Baldwin embraces her place in local history - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Judge-elect Baldwin embraces her place in local history

Posted: Updated:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Carla Baldwin is living proof that chasing your dream is worth every second. 

Her victory last Tuesday in the election for Youngstown Municipal Court Judge will make her the first female African-American judge in Mahoning Valley history, a title she doesn't take lightly.

All those leftover campaign signs and t-shirts are a reminder of the road Carla Baldwin's traveled to get to this point; a journey that started earlier than you might realize.

"I told my mother when I was in the first grade, 'I'm going to be an attorney when I grow up.' Then in the sixth grade, I said, 'I'm going to be a judge.' So, 25 years. People say 'you're so young!' Well, I've been working on this for 25 years," said Baldwin.

When she is sworn in and takes her spot in local history, it will be a big moment.

"I will be fighting back tears, try not to do the ugly cry," said Baldwin. "I'm going to be a part of history. I'm going to be forever etched into the history of my city."

A dream realized, a glass ceiling shattered, but Baldwin says she wants this to be just the beginning.

"I want to make it now the norm. That I don't care who you are, I don't care what color your skin is, I don't care what your race is, I don't care what your socioeconomic background is. If you dream it and you stay here in Youngstown, you can become that," said Baldwin. "I think we talk about dreams, I want to be a judge, I want to be this, but somebody needs to also be very real with you and say it's gonna be rough."

"I tell my kids, who appear before me all the time, if I made some other choices and I didn't get to be in this seat talking to you, it would all be for not. So it was all worth it. I think you need somebody in your ear to tell you it's worth it," Baldwin said.

It's also clear she feels she can make a difference as a judge as well, beyond simply inspiring others. Judge Baldwin said that begins with finding a way to fight the Valley's drug problem.

"I've seen the impact that effective drug treatment and mental health services can provide to someone in need," said Baldwin. "Working with our mental health recovery board, working with sheriff Greene, working with whoever the police chief is going to be and seeing what we can do to be more proactive and provide services. And since we will be dealing with primarily misdemeanors, let's stop people from becoming felons."

A clear vision and now a clear path to living out her dream, making a difference in many ways.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Pregnant woman allegedly stabbed Youngstown man in the neck

    Pregnant woman allegedly stabbed Youngstown man in the neck

    Sunday, November 12 2017 1:06 PM EST2017-11-12 18:06:52 GMT

    Youngstown Police were called to a home on Willis Avenue where a pregnant woman allegedly stabbed a man in the neck on Saturday evening. 

    More >>

    Youngstown Police were called to a home on Willis Avenue where a pregnant woman allegedly stabbed a man in the neck on Saturday evening. 

    More >>

  • Libre's Law aims to protect pets in Pa. during harsh winter months

    Libre's Law aims to protect pets in Pa. during harsh winter months

    Sunday, November 12 2017 12:51 PM EST2017-11-12 17:51:04 GMT

    With the recent wave of chilly temperatures, animal advocates are reminding pet owners of the dangers of leaving their animals outside in the cold for too long. Libre's Law was enacted earlier this year in Pennsylvania to protect dogs during the winter and summer months. During the colder months, the law carries stiffer punishments that prior laws on the books for pet owners who leave their dogs outside for longer than 30 minutes when the temperature is 32 degrees or lower.  A...

    More >>

    With the recent wave of chilly temperatures, animal advocates are reminding pet owners of the dangers of leaving their animals outside in the cold for too long. Libre's Law was enacted earlier this year in Pennsylvania to protect dogs during the winter and summer months. During the colder months, the law carries stiffer punishments that prior laws on the books for pet owners who leave their dogs outside for longer than 30 minutes when the temperature is 32 degrees or lower.  A...

    More >>

  • Judge-elect Baldwin embraces her place in local history

    Judge-elect Baldwin embraces her place in local history

    Sunday, November 12 2017 11:10 AM EST2017-11-12 16:10:53 GMT

    Carla Baldwin's victory last Tuesday in the election for Youngstown municipal court judge will make her the first female African-American judge in Mahoning Valley history, a title she doesn't take lightly. 

    More >>

    Carla Baldwin's victory last Tuesday in the election for Youngstown municipal court judge will make her the first female African-American judge in Mahoning Valley history, a title she doesn't take lightly. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms