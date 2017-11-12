Pregnant woman accused of stabbing man in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pregnant woman accused of stabbing man in Youngstown

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A 26-year-old pregnant woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck in Youngstown.

The man called the police to the five hundred block of Willis Avenue saying he had escaped to a neighbor's home.

He told officers he was sitting on his bed watching TV, when Jasmine Harrison stabbed him in the neck.

Detectives tell us the man's hands were cut as he tried to fend off the attack.

He told officers he had no idea why Harrison stabbed him.

Harrison has been charged with felonious assault.

