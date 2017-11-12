Pregnant woman accused of stabbing man in Youngstown

A Youngstown couple is in jail, accused of stealing a raffle donation box from St. Christine Church on Sunday.More >>
Firefighters from a dozen communities were called overnight to a piece of Mercer County property that was the scene of a deadly fire a dozen years ago.More >>
Two Ohio State Troopers are being hailed as heroes after saving a boy during their lunch break at Chick-fil-A in Boardman.More >>
The Poland doctor convicted of leaving the scene of a 2015 fatal boating crash on Berlin Reservoir faces possible disciplinary action from the State Medical Board of Ohio.More >>
Dominion Energy Ohio is scheduled today to begin a $4.27 million dollar project to replace pipes, some of which were put into the ground 88 years ago.More >>
Police have arrested an Ohio woman and her boyfriend after a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
Authorities are trying to find out who shot and killed two sisters in their home in Pennsylvania's capital last week.More >>
A winemaking expert says Ohio needs more vines to continue its growth as one of the country's biggest wine producers.More >>
Police say five people have been stabbed in a nightclub brawl north of Cincinnati.More >>
Police say a man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at a Pennsylvania nightclub.More >>
Police say a man who lunged at an officer with a knife was shot and critically wounded in south PhiladelphiaMore >>
The reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2013 death of a pregnant mother in southern Ohio has been increased to $20,000.More >>
An Ohio teenager has been awarded one of the Boy Scouts' highest honors for helping save another Scout who was pinned by a fallen tree.More >>
A Pennsylvania college student says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of young kids.More >>
An Ohio judge is trying to decide how to deal with a man who has been diagnosed with autism and has repeatedly violated his probation for sexual battery by asking women to touch their bellybuttons.More >>
