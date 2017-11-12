Pregnant woman allegedly stabbed Youngstown man in the neck

Youngstown police were called to a home on Willis Avenue where a pregnant woman allegedly stabbed a man in the neck on Saturday evening.

According to the police report, when authorities arrived on scene the victim was on the porch with apparent stab wounds on his neck and hands.

The relationship between the pregnant woman and the victim is unclear in the report.

The victim told police he was sitting on his bed watching football when the suspect stabbed him in the neck with a knife. He told police he fought back.

Reports stated the victim didn't know why the woman was stabbing him.

When police arrived, the woman claimed she was nine months pregnant and was going into labor. She was taken to the hospital, where she was cleared and released.

Authorities say the woman is facing charges of felonious assault.

Police are still investigating the incident.