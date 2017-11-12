Shooting leaves 2 injured at Youngstown bar

Youngstown police were called to Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue early Saturday morning, where they found a man laying on the floor of the bar with apparent gunshot wounds.

After reviewing surveillance video, Youngstown detectives say the victim was on the phone in front of the bar when another male showed up with a gun.

After a short exchange, the two males began shooting at each other. The victim was on the ground as the other male fled the scene.

Reports say police later found out the male called someone to take him to the hospital.

Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital for apparent gunshot wounds in his left leg and hand.

After surveying the area, police found two vehicles in the parking lot with bullet holes in them, shell casings around the front of the bar and broken automobile glass in the street.

Detectives reviewed the video and claimed the man who fled the scene will be charged with felonious assault.

Police say both men are in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.